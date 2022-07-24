Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.41 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.