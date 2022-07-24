ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,632 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of ASE Technology worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 137.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4794 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

