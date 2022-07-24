Ashland Global (ASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Ashland Global has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASH opened at $104.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Insider Transactions at Ashland Global

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ashland Global by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.