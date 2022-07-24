ASML Holding Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $19.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for ASML in a research report issued on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $19.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.66. The consensus estimate for ASML’s current full-year earnings is $17.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASML’s FY2024 earnings at $25.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.29 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASML Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($479.80) to €525.00 ($530.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $534.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.00 and a 200 day moving average of $595.55. The company has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

