ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Lowered to €920.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $534.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.55. ASML has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ASML by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

