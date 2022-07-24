Atria Investments LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,914 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after buying an additional 1,405,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 1,014,533 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.10 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

