Atria Investments LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $202.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

