Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,876.54.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,347.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,314.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,432.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

