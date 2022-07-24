Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 416.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $71.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

