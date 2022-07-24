Atria Investments LLC Sells 55,875 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,875 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

