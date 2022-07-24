Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

NYSE:DVN opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

