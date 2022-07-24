aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares in the company, valued at $117,498.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

