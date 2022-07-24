Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATGSY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Autogrill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autogrill from €6.50 ($6.57) to €6.80 ($6.87) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

ATGSY opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.61. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

