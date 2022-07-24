AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 296,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,795 shares of company stock valued at $77,363,265. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.86.

Shares of AN opened at $117.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

