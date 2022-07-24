AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $6,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,185,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,676,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $6,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,185,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,676,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,795 shares of company stock valued at $77,363,265. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.