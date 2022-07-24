Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 6.6%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 2,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $52,167.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,266 shares in the company, valued at $909,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $840,764. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,432,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

