Aware (AWRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

Aware Stock Down 2.5 %

AWRE opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.27. Aware has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,194 shares in the company, valued at $529,759.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 21,555 shares of company stock worth $58,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aware by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Further Reading

