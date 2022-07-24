B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BTO. Cormark increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.59.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.11.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$463.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,457,410.25. In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,255.04. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,457,410.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,551 shares of company stock valued at $556,921.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

