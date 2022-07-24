Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $140.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Baidu has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

About Baidu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Baidu by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.