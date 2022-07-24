Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

