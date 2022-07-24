Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $37.99 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

