Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after buying an additional 1,991,232 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 392,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 367,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after buying an additional 253,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Banc of California Stock Down 4.9 %

BANC opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

