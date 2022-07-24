Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $487.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.