Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $487.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
