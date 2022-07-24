Berenberg Bank Boosts GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,950

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($22.12) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.12) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.49) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) target price on GSK in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.77).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,743.20 ($20.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £70.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,383.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,736.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,224.78 ($14.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,746.59 ($32.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 7,460.32%.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.22) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,079.22).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

