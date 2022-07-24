Berenberg Bank Cuts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,260

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,980 ($35.62) to GBX 2,260 ($27.02) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($28.87) to GBX 2,435 ($29.11) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,388.20 ($28.55).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,282 ($27.28) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,345.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,565.63. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,270 ($39.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,968.75%.

In other Halma news, insider Tony Rice acquired 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($22.98) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($70,331.64). In related news, insider Andrew Williams sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($24.03), for a total transaction of £388,633.50 ($464,594.74). Also, insider Tony Rice acquired 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($22.98) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($70,331.64).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

