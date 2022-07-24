Berenberg Bank Downgrades Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to Hold

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCHDF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

