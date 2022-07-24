Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 400 ($4.78) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QQ. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.56) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 383.80 ($4.59) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 391.80 ($4.68). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2,558.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at QinetiQ Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.34), for a total value of £428,071.38 ($511,741.04).

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

