Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.17 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $16.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.21. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS.
BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
