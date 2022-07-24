BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,068,225.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

