BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 95,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $633.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $623.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $700.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

