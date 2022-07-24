Blue Square Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Shares of DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

