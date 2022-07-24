BMO Capital Markets Cuts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,037,000 after buying an additional 807,369 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.