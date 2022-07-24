BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
BrandShield Systems Trading Up 2.7 %
BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. BrandShield Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £13.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.76.
About BrandShield Systems
