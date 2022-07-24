BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BrandShield Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. BrandShield Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £13.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.76.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

About BrandShield Systems

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.