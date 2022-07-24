Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,345,000. Brightworth raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

