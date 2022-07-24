Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price at C$14.55

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.30.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 2.0 %
APR.UN opened at C$13.08 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$12.19 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$519.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.86.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
