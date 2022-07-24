Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price at C$14.55

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 2.0 %

APR.UN opened at C$13.08 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$12.19 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$519.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.86.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.