Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $26.73

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Delek US Stock Down 0.0 %

Delek US stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Get Rating

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

