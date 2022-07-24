Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Price Target at GBX 182.20

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 182.20 ($2.18).

ROO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.94) to GBX 81 ($0.97) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.02), for a total value of £34,345.95 ($41,059.12). Insiders have sold 121,221 shares of company stock worth $10,385,529 over the last ninety days.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo Company Profile

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 95.82 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.74).

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.