Brokerages Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT at $24.14

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $94,496.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,623.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at $550,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Expensify has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expensify



Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

