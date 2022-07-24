Brokerages Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target at $105.50

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($121.21) to €95.00 ($95.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($94.95) to €90.00 ($90.91) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($96.97) to €103.00 ($104.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($95.96) to €100.00 ($101.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.48%.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

