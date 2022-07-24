Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Price Target at GBX 833.40

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 833.40 ($9.96).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.21) to GBX 775 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($8.87) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 625 ($7.47) to GBX 900 ($10.76) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Pearson Price Performance

PSON opened at GBX 791.20 ($9.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,767.62. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($6.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 883.60 ($10.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 758.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 720.46.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

