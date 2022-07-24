Brokerages Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Target Price at $7.00

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 192.1% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 163,609 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 153.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 309,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 259.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,069 shares in the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SVM stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $414.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

