Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Price Target at $261.08

Jul 24th, 2022

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Visa by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 14,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.70 on Thursday. Visa has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average is $210.71. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

