Brokers Issue Forecasts for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Golden Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDEN. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of GDEN opened at $41.24 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11.



Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.





Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.



