Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $31.35 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

