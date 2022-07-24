Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 272,771 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 272,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 294.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 217.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 275,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 188,792 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

