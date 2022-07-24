Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

