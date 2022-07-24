Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

