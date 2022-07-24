Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 101,622 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 101,622 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $189,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.71. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

