Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 22,782 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

