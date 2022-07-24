Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Visa stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day moving average is $210.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.